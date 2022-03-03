National Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,340 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Fortress Biotech worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.32. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

