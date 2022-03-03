National Asset Management Inc. Invests $121,000 in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,449 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

Shares of DiDi Global stock opened at 4.00 on Thursday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.33 and a 1-year high of 18.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The company had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

