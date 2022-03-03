National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Ebang International by 1,751.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,860,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597,632 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ebang International by 72.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 915,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 385,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ebang International by 44.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 383,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ebang International by 2,288.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 300,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBON opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

