National Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Super League Gaming worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth $152,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 110.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Mark Jung purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 61,386 shares of company stock worth $147,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

