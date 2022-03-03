National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTIOF. Scotiabank raised shares of National Bank of Canada to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.82.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $79.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 21.08%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

