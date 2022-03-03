National Pension Service Has $65.66 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

National Pension Service increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Discover Financial Services worth $65,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

NYSE:DFS opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.01. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

