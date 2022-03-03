National Pension Service Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $71,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $675.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $447.45 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

