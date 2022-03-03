National Pension Service Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Cadence Design Systems worth $71,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $325,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $157.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,177,226. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.