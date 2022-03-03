Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 million, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

