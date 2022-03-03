NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after acquiring an additional 658,058 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 301,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. NCR has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.