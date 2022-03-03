Needham & Company LLC Increases Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target to $25.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $16.10 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $199.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

