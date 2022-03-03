Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.