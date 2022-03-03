Neonode (NEON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEON stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Neonode by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

