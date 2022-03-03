NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 134,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of NetApp worth $116,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NetApp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,265. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays dropped their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

