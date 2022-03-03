NeuroPace (NPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20. NeuroPace has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.38.

NPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

