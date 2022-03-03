Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $73.44

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from $61.10 to $73.44 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. boosted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,230. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,939,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.