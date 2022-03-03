Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXST opened at $189.68 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.11 and a 12 month high of $190.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.