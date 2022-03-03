NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $8.21. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 10,803 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

