Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues Earnings Results

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nielsen updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.810-$1.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.81-1.91 EPS.

Shares of NLSN opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Nielsen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,551,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676,019 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

