Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.17

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 1735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.01.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.29.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
