Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.17

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 1735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.01.

Get Noah alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Noah by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Noah by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Noah by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.