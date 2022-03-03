Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,005. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

