Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:NBI opened at GBX 169 ($2.27) on Tuesday. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1 year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.12 million and a P/E ratio of -338.00.

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($23,480.48).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

