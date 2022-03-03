NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS) Director David W. Moore Sells 30,000 Shares

NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS – Get Rating) Director David W. Moore sold 30,000 shares of NorthWest Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,924,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,900,925.

David W. Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, David W. Moore sold 30,000 shares of NorthWest Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$19,200.00.

