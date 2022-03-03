Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NWFL opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $226.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.46. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

