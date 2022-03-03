Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NWFL opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $226.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.46. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwood Financial (NWFL)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.