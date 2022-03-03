Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NVG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,488. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.
