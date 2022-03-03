Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NVG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,488. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

