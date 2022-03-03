Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by 65.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE JCE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $18.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

