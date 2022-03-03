Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by 65.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE JCE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $18.60.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
