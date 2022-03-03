Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NEV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,985. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

