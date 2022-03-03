Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NEV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,985. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.