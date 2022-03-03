Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,005. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.