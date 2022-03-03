Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,005. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
