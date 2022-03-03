Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

