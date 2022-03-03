Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.94.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.