Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
