Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.