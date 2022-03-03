Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $16.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after buying an additional 360,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,244 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

