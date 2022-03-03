Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NAD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $16.45.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
