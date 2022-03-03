Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

