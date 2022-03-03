Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.