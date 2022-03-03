Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JRI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

