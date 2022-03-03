NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Trading Up 13.6%

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) shares rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.54 and last traded at $121.07. Approximately 958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 68,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.61.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

