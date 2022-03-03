Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

OSH stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 42,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

