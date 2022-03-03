Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $195.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.11.

Okta stock opened at $182.70 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $228,650,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

