Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.12.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $182.70 on Monday. Okta has a 12 month low of $152.51 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

