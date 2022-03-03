ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ON24 stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $634.56 million and a P/E ratio of -74.11. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in ON24 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

