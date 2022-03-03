Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities began coverage on Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$125.00 price target for the company. Finally, boosted their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ONEX stock opened at C$83.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.41. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$72.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.61.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

