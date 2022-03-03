Oppenheimer Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $32.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Farfetch stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 26.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,477 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Farfetch by 94.9% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,095 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 11.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $27,069,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

