Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
ORC opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 176,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 1,779,939 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
