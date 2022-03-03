OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Lowered to $65.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

KIDS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.00. 4,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,201. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.81.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,978,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,826,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,686,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

