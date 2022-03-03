Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.48.

NYSE:OVV opened at $47.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 3.39. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 540.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $47,746,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

