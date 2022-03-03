Palace Capital’s (PCA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.25) on Thursday. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.89). The company has a market cap of £112.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 253.03.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

