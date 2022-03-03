Palace Capital’s (PCA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.25) on Thursday. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.89). The company has a market cap of £112.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 253.03.
Palace Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
