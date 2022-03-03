Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.94. 965,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,080,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.