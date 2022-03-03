Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.44

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.44 and last traded at C$29.40, with a volume of 252629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.95.

PXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.78%.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Joshua Share sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.89, for a total value of C$348,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$186,277.31. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,222,348.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,060 shares of company stock worth $2,202,197.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

