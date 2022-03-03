Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PH. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Shares of PH stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.85. 2,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $279.12 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

