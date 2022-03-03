Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTNR. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

PTNR stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 0.74. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

