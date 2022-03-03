Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,864 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

