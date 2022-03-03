Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

